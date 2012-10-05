Ministry of Works upgrades/repairs major highways

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Motorists using the various highways might encounter “go-slow” signage as they approach certain sections, cautioning them about repairs or loose gravel on the road. The caution signs are visible on highways across the country, as the Ministry of Works conducts major repairs and upgrades on these sections of the highways.

On the Hummingbird highway, the entire road length from Belmopan to Dangriga will be improved, with new road pavement to make for safer travel. The project is divided into four road segments. The contractor, A&N Construction Ltd., has completed works on Section 1 from Belmopan to the Sibun bridge, and at Section 4, which is from the Alta Vista bridge near the citrus factory to Dangriga town. Included as part of Section 4 will be the replacement of the narrow concrete bridge structure with a reinforced concrete box culvert. This section is expected to be finished by July 2017.

The Ministry told the Reporter recently that in both sections, there will be improvements to the road structure and ancillary features, including widening of the road, paved shoulders where needed, and rehabilitation of areas where potholes, rutting, and cracking are evident.

The upgrade also includes road signage, edge markers, chevrons, directional and safety signs, painting of lane lines; and application of reflective road studs.

Section 2, from the Sibun Bridge to Middlesex, and Section 3, from Middlesex to Alta Vista will follow after the completion of Sections 1 and 4. The works on these sections will include additional improvements to the vertical and horizontal alignments, especially in areas that pose a high risk to motorists. It will also include replacing all existing single-lane bridges, paving the road shoulders, and installing high-visibility line markings, reflective road studs, vehicular guard rails, and bus lay-bys to bring these sections of the road to internationally recognized standards.

While this is happening, the 5th Road project, which is the upgrading of the Philip Goldson Highway continues. This includes road upgrades between the Buttonwood Bay Boulevard roundabout and the Airport access road intersection. This portion of the highway is divided into two sections. Section A is from the Airport Access Road intersection to Haulover Bridge and Section B is from the Haulover Bridge to Buttonwood Bay Boulevard roundabout.

Section A, which will be upgraded at an estimated $13.6 million, will include the construction of retaining walls in areas where there is the threat of erosion on the road foundation; as well as the installation of erosion protection baskets. In addition, the road is being widened to include paved road shoulders. Under the project, road lighting will be installed, as well as signs, reflectors, and road markings. This section is expected to be complete by June, and electrification by BEL thereafter.

Section B will include four lanes, a concrete center median, sidewalks and bus stop lanes, using up the entire road reserve between Buttonwood Bay Boulevard roundabout and Chetumal Street roundabout intersection.