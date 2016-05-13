Leadercast 2016 Seminar Develops plan for Belize

By Benjamin Flowers

At the close of the international seminar, Leadercast 2016, organizers and local organizations produced a document setting out their vision for a future Belize.

The document evolved after a preliminary mastermind session at the close of the seminar, where some 160 participants developed a plan of action for what needs to be done to develop Belize.

Participants included corporations such as Belize Telemedia Limited, SMART, Fabrigas, as well as bodies such as the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture. Community activists, youth leaders, and students also participated in the seminar.

Dr. Dionne Chamberlain Miranda, managing director of Chamberlain Consulting, the firm that hosted the seminar, explained that the participants developed 16 visions, which will be later used to guide the creation of action plans.

“We now know that people want an enlightened Belize, with educated people, who focus on families, where children are cared for and there is respect in the homes and in the streets,” Miranda said. She added that the participants will need to meet again to harmonize all the visions, and create a unified plan for Belize.

Teresita Perez-Martinez, chief implementing consultant for Chamberlain Consulting, explained that there will be a follow- up mastermind to build on the first.

“It gives you the opportunity to go back, implement what you’ve learned, see what are the changes you want to make, so by the time we have the mastermind session you’ll be able to give feedback, but in the context of what you’ve been able to apply,” Perez said.

She added that the tentative date for the followup mastermind session is being projected for sometime in either June or July. It will include 160 people.

Leadercast is a leadership seminar which encourages positive changes by promoting a specific set of values and behaviors. The conference, which took place in Atlanta, Georgia was broadcast simultaneously to several countries all over the world.

Orginizers estimated the seminar’s global attendance was around 100,000. While the central conference happens in the United States, each participating country has the autonomy to choose local mediators to guide discussions on the topics after the presentations are made.

The conference had four segments, two presenters per segment, followed by discussion sessions with local moderators at the end of each segment. Participants listened to presentations from world renowned speakers such as: Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple; James Brown, Network Broadcaster for CBS Sports & News; and Kat Cole, Group President of Focus Brands.

The local special moderators included Belize City Mayor Darrell Bradley, and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Daniel Gutierrez. While the conference has been held annually for the past 16 years, this year marks the first time it was simulcast in Belize.