KHMH renovations will delay elective surgeries

By Benjamin Flowers

The Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) is delaying non-emergency (elective) surgeries for the next three to four weeks, to renovate its operating theaters.

KHMH CEO, Dr, Adrian Coye explained this week that the hospital’s four operating theaters will be receiving infrastructural upgrades such as new walls, floors and ceilings, gas lines and electrical wirings. The rooms will also be outfitted with upgraded equipment such as new surgical lights operating tables and anesthesia machines.

“We are prepared to do all emergencies and urgencies. We assure the public that if you come here and you’re in a bad position, we are doing those cases,” Coye emphasized.

He went on to say that the hospital will be largely investing in new surgical equipment and upgrading the processes used in performing surgeries, to give patients a “more modern experience.”

The operating theaters will be closed one at a time, causing temporary disruptions in the delivery of service for the length of the renovations. The renovations will take approximately a year, and will cost around $2 million.

He added that the hospital has four operating theaters, three of which have been running 24 hours a day, for 21 years. Coye said that the hospital performs an average of 300 surgeries per month, which caused significant wear and tear on the facilities.

Coye noted that the hospital’s work load has increased dramatically over the years, and now averages around 30,000 patients with 7,000 admissions per year.