Joe Waight’s leaked memo paints picture of bleak economic horizon

By Marion Ali

Assistant Editor

Financial Secretary, Joseph Waight acknowledged writing a leaked Whatsapp message last week to Chief Executive Officers of all government ministries, instructing them to lay off any requests for reallocation of funds that were not used for what they were earmarked for, since those funds are not available and the government’s coffers are dry at this time.

The message was quickly circulated and its contents sparked panic, which then triggered an official government release, but not before the People’s United Party (PUP) pounced on the opportunity to get some political mileage out of the occurrence.

Waight’s memo said that the Ministry of Finance was being “overwhelmed with requests for reallocations and dereservations of ‘savings’ identified in various accounts. These are illusions as the reality is that there is no money in the bank.”

The message continued on to state that the situation was so grim that “we will likely have to issue more T-Notes (money) to meet the early end of (fiscal) year payday next month. Our debt is already at 100% of GDP and rising. If we continue on this path we will certainly crash.”

Waight ended by appealing to CEO’s to instruct finance officers to “stop trolling through their books to find unspent funds. The money is simply not there.”

By Monday the Ministry of Finance issued a release stating that the annual “budget was achieving its broad goals, allowing all obligations to be satisfied in a timely manner, including payroll. There is no requirement for the Government to access any financing whatsoever outside of the budgeted and approved sources.”

The release suggested that the contents of Waight’s memo were misinterpreted to mean that the government is broke and that Waight’s memo was nothing out of the ordinary at this time of year.

“The statement made by the Financial Secretary was the standard financial year-end instructions given to Accounting Officers so as to restrain overspending and encourage senior public officers to remain diligent in the pursuit of budgetary objectives,” the Ministry stated.

But while the government has sought to calm fears, PUP Leader John Briceno suggested that where there’s smoke there’s fire and that Waight’s memo simply confirmed what his party has suspected all along – that the economy is in shambles.

“Despite the fact that the government had, with grand fanfare, renegotiated the Super Bond and said that we are now on solid grounds and we are moving ahead, it is now at 100 percent of GDP.”

Briceno said he asked Waight about the issue and that Waight tried to allay his fears. “We will see what is going to happen next month – if they would be able to make their salaries without having to print more money…Whilst not going into any detail, he tried to assure that they think that they have things under control,” Briceno said.

Briceno, who has served as Deputy Prime Minister before, said that while a part of the message was true – that governments instruct the CEO’s to cease requesting additional funds when the budget is being prepared – he has never been part of a government where the message is to stop spending because the debt is at 100 percent of GDP.

Business Senator, Mark Lizarraga, told The Reporter that the alarm raised should not be taken lightly, referring to Waight’s use of the word “crash” if spending is not halted.

“It possibly hints to the under-performance of income expectations as budgeted or overspending by GOB. In either case, we are a country living on borrowed money and living dangerously close to a financial cliff,” Lizarraga said.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow will present the budget on Friday, March 9, two days after the municipal elections. Briceno said it’s all a strategy to reveal what the true picture is after elections.

“Of course he is delaying because of the elections because we know we are going to have a bad budget. We are going to see the amount of overspending, the deficits that are going to be presented to us and that probably there is going to be the tightening of the belt even more, if they don’t raise taxes on the Belizean people.”

But even raising taxes would not come as a surprise, Briceno said, as Barrow is nearing his retirement.

“All indications are that he will be leaving…so probably he’s going to leave the mess to [Patrick] Faber to try to clean it up.” Briceno said that if Barrow raised taxes before he retires, he would not be surprised, but that as far as he knows, the social partners have not been consulted on the budget.

Briceno shared that the Belize Chamber of Commerce is upset because they have not been consulted on the budget and that he has asked for a meeting with them to present his party’s views and to get theirs and take those concerns to the House during the budget debate.