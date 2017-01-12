Integrity Commission sworn in

By Benjamin Flowers

Keeping with the promise for good governance reforms, the Government of Belize, this week swore in the members of the Integrity Commission.

The seven-member commission, established in accordance with Section 5 of the First Schedule of the Prevention of Corruption Act, #21 of 2007 that a new Commission has been established under Section 3 of the law, swore in on Thursday.

Attorney Marilyn Williams chairs the committee, with Armead Gabourel, Wilmot Simmons, Lisbeth Delgado, Melissa Balderamos Mahler, Claudet Grinage, and Nestor Vasquez serving as members. Their term is effective as of January 1, 2017; they will serve until 2019.

The Integrity Commission, is a body that investigates complaints or any other declaration regarding non-compliance under the act. The commission will investigate matters pertaining to corruption and is required to make scheduled reports to the Prime Minister. by law, should table those reports within three months after he receives them.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow, in response to the Belize National Teacher’s Union’s Demands during its 2016 “Stand Up for Belize Campaign, promised to constitute an integrity commission as soon as the technical issues with the membership had been resolved.

That issue, was the fact that no chartered accountant wanted to join the commission, due to the requirement of becoming a Politically Exposed Person (PEP). The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Belize, had recommended Warren Coye, for the post; however, GOB decided on Nestor Vasquez, citing time constraints as its rationale.