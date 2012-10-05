Guatemalan congress rejects proposal to include Belize on official map

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Guatemala’s congress has voted against incorporating Belize to reflect as being a part of their territory on their official map, the Prensa Libre newspaper of Guatemala has reported.

The newspaper article, posted online on Tuesday reports that the congress “rejected a resolution to instruct government entities to place Belize on their maps of Guatemala.”

It indicates that there were 84 votes against the proposal made by congressman, Luis Fernando Montenegro, and 26 supported the idea. Montenegro, during his presentation, said that in public and private educational institutions, the map of Guatemala is being “cut off”.

Congressman Mario Taracena said he understood the good intentions of Montenegro, but added that the foreign policy of Guatemala is governed by the President of the country, not fellow congressmen.

The article also says that the Guatemalan congress requires “all agencies…of Guatemala to use and authorize only Guatemalan maps that include Belize with a dotted line and with the description: Territorial, island and maritime delimitation pending settlement.” The dotted line should also be marked: “Limit not defined,” the article states.

Guatemala’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly pledged to ensure that all the official information related to the production and distribution of maps are kept with the distinguishing lines.

The vote follows a progress report that surfaced about a month ago in which a Guatemalan consultant, who supports the claim over Belize, proposed to have their map officially include Belize as part of Guatemala.

That consultant was commissioned to work for one year from January of this year. In his report, Guatemala has also been considering oil exploration in Belize. The Prensa Libre article did not mention if the Guatemalan congress discussed that matter.