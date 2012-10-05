GOB holds public consultations on deep sea surveys

By Benjamin Flowers

The Government of Belize is inviting interested persons to public consultations on Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey that GOB intends to complete in the deep offshore territorial waters.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Petroleum and the Geology and Petroleum Department, will host the consultations, which will be held on two separate dates: January 18, and January 27, 2017. Both sessions will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Radisson Fort George Hotel in Belize City.

The consultation will entail presentations on the survey methods, techniques, equipment used, environmental concerns and mitigation measures, the products of the survey and the benefits to the country.

The ministries say that the consultation will be used as a forum for the public to clarify any concerns and to share their views on the survey.

“A multibeam survey produces bathymetric mapsor water depth maps which are essential baseline data needed for the country for navigation and scientific information,” the ministry explained.

It also produces additional data such as seafloor maps which show geological features including sea mounds formed from hydrocarbon seepage which can be useful for geological analysis.