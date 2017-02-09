Conservation NGOs equipped with fire fighting gear

Recent hurricanes have knocked down a significant number of trees within Belize’s forest reserves, and while the management organizations try to harvest as much as the timber as they can, the remaining dead trees present a major fire hazard for forest fires during the dry season, which is already upon us. Several conservation non-governmental organizations which co-manage protected areas and forest reserves around the country have become better equipped to fight forest fires, with some new gear provided by theKey Biodiversity Areas (KBA) project.

Minister of State for natural Resources, Forestry, Fisheries and climate change Omar Figueroa presented the new equipment to rangers of the Forest Department ranges, the Toledo Institute of Development and Education (TIDE), the Ya’axche Conservation Trust (YCT), Corozal Sustainable Future Initiative (CSFI), the Rancho Dolores Environmental and Development Group Ltd and Programme for Belize (PfB) which mangaes the Rio Bravo reserve.

management unit cordially invites you to participate in an important handing-over ceremony on 8th of February, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Forest Department on Forest Drive, Belmopan. Key Biodiversity Areas stakeholders, who play a significant role in Forest Wildland Fire Prevention and Management, will receive safety gears and fire-fighting equipment procured under the KBA Project. The distribution of the equipment form part of the Fire Incidence Rapid Response Team activity that will support stakeholders with their respective fire prevention and fire-fighting programs. Since the dry season is here, this timely distribution of the much needed equipment will assist the beneficiaries to control fires and mitigate the damages to our forest systems.

Minister Omar Figueroa will be doing the handing-over to the beneficiaries at that time.