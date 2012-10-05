Confusion over teacher salary deductions

By Benjamin Flowers

Members of the Belize National Teacher’s Union (BNTU) were preparing to withhold financial contributions from school managements pending a salary deduction; however, the Belize Association for General Managers of pre and primary schools said this week that no such deductions were forthcoming.

Reports are that the association issued a statement claiming it never took a position to dock teacher’s salaries for participating in the anti-violence protest on March 22. The association also reportedly stated that the BNTU is trying to divide teachers and their managements.

The controversy is compounded by the recent media interview given by Minister of Education Patrick Faber, in which he claimed he never gave any directive to dock teacher’s salaries for being out of school during the demonstration.

BNTU President, Elena Smith, told the Reporter that she had not seen the communication from the Association, but was informed of its existence. Smith said that she was unsure how the situation developed into its current state because management had informed the union during a meeting that the salaries would be deducted.

The managements’ position change comes after the BNTU made it public that teachers would be withholding financial contributions to their management if their salaries were deducted. The BNTU had written to individual school managements asking for confirmation of the deductions in writing, and requested that managements respond by May 14, when the statement was released.