BPP calls for support to demand re-registration

Written By Michelle Sutherland

The ongoing senate inquiry into the immigration scandal has uncovered a host of irregularities at the department. The gaps in the nationality procedures have sparked widespread concerns and backlash among citizens and political parties for an immediate re-registration process so as to update the voters list.

The Belize Progressive Party (BPP), has now joined in the conversation, calling for a transparent, efficient and constitutionally mandated re-registration exercise to be undertaken. It added that upon its completion, the lawful re-districting of the nation’s electoral constituencies should be conducted so as to comply with the provisions set out in the Belize constitution, to ensure a more equitable configuration of each division.

The BPP also slammed the PUP’s call for re-registration as late and hypocritical. According to the BPP, in November 2007 the PUP via Statutory Instrument #17, with the bi-partisan support of then opposition UDP, passed a law to defer the re-registration process thus post-poning the legal mandate effort for five years to 2012.

The BPP also highlighted the fact that the UDP, via Statutory Instrument #12 of 27th July 2012, once again deferred the process until 2017.

The BPP stated that the last re-registration process was undertaken some 17 years ago, in 2000.

The senate inquiry has highlighted the fact that during the months leading up to the 2012 general elections, over 2,000 nationality applications were processed at the Immigration Department. Some of these nationalities were backed up by political operatives and were given to persons who were not legally entitled to such documents.

The BPP calls on all citizens, civil society,and social partners to join them in demanding that the Government of Belize comply with the call for a complete re-registration effort to be carried out as soon as possible .