BNTU and GOB headed to mediation

By Benjamin Flowers

The Government of Belize and the Belize National Teacher’s Union (BNTU) will try to settle the issue of salary deductions through court connected mediation, rather than going to a full trial.

Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin ordered mediation when the parties went to court on Friday December 16, for case management. The parties have 45 days to meet and resolve the matter, or a trial will proceed.

George Smith will serve as the mediator for the upcoming sessions, which the BNTU says it hopes to get finished with quickly.

While the matter is being decided, the BNTU has a standing injunction against the Ministry of Education, barring them from docking their pay for the 11-day strike held in October.

The Supreme Court granted the injunction in November after the MOE had announced that it would be deducting the salaries of all teachers who participated in the strike, which lasted from October 3-14.

Chief Justice Benjamin ruled that the teachers should not have their Christmas holidays denied. The BNTU and the ministry attempted to negotiate terms for making up for the lost time; however, they did not come to a workable solution.

The managing authorities of schools accepted a proposal from the Ministry for a total of six make-up days, to be taken out of the Christmas and Easter breaks. The BNTU, however, contends that teachers should not be deprived of their vacations and has urged teachers to return to classes on January 9, as originally scheduled, instead of January 3.