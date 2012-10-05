BHS Battle of St George Caye project acquires 20 historical Spanish documents

The Belize History Association’s (BHA) project todocument as accurately as possible the events surrounding the Battle of St. George’s Caye, celebrated a milestone with the acquisition of 20 original historical documents from Spanish historical archives.

Herman Byrd Ph.D of the Belize Archives and Records Service (BARS), Angel Cal Ph.D of the University of Belize and Giovanni Pinelo of the Institute of Social and Cultural Research(I.S.C.R.) received the 20 documents from the project’s lead expert,Dr. Gustavo Alfaroof the University of Quintana Roo,at the Belize Archives office in Belmopan on Tuesday morning, December 20.

The project’s researchers hope to be able to eventually publish the first-ever bilingual anthology of Spanish reports about the Battle. Dr. Cal said it was necessaryto thoroughly assess historical records from Spanish archives and other sourcesin a professional manner to reconstruct our Belizean history as accurately as possible.

Belizean schoolchildren, university students and other researchers got a chance to hear the project’s initial findings when the BHA, I.S.C.R. and the National Institute of Culture and History (N.I.C.H.) hosted a lecture “Spanish Reports on the Battle of 1798: Preliminary Findings,” at the Bliss Institute in Belize City on Wednesday, September 7.

Spanish archaeologist Juan Luis Bonorhad donated over 1000 pages of manuscripts from the Spanish Archives in Seville, Spain, to the Belize Archives in the 1990s, and The BHA project had begun in 2012 with its mission to transcribe these 18th century records into English; as they offered first-hand accounts of the activities of Spain’s forces before and during the Battle of St. George’s Caye.

Principal project coordinatorDr. Angel Cal, led the work of transcribing the documents. He had help from Dr. Gustavo Alfaro and Dr. Martin Ramos of the University of Quintana Roo in Chetumal, Herman ByrdPh.D, Director of the Belize Archives and Records Service;Giovanni Pinelo of NICH’s Institute for Social and Cultural Research andDr. Juan Castillo Cocom and Eduardo Montalvo Pool of the Universidad Intercultural Maya de Quintana Roo.

The Spanish accounts augment the already well-known British accounts of the battle, with an aim togive Belizeans a comprehensive picture of the battle, Byrd said.Young Belizean and Mexican students have also been introduced to the excitement and challenges of carrying out historical research using primary documents, through the project.