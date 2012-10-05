Belmopan Mayor says municipal bond will be fully rolled out early 2017

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

The Belmopan City Council will fully roll out its $6.5 Million municipal bond offering by the end of January, and works to upgrade the growing city should start within a month from then.

Mayor of Belmopan, Khalid Belisle told the Reporter that the delay so far with getting the bond to come to fruition was that there was no House meeting for several months to pass the second and third readings for the bond.

Of the $6.5 Million, one million will be used to retire an old loan at Holy Redeemer Credit Union, half a million will be used to purchase heavy duty equipment and other vehicles to enable the city to carry out some of its own maintenance works, and the remaining $5 Million will be invested in infrastructural upgrades.

The areas targeted for the infrastructural work include the Cohune Walk phase one, the southern portion of Belmopan and some of the major thoroughfares of the growing city.

The bond is stretched out over a 14-year repayment period, with interest rates from as low as 3 percent to 7.25 percent in the final year, paid semi-annually to the bond subscribers.

Subscribers of the bond include institutional investors such as insurance companies, the Social Security Board (SSB) and companies that have pension plans, and the public.

The Government of Belize has been providing $50, 000 each month to the Belmopan City Council in subvention, which will now be deposited into a “sinking fund” to ensure the repayment of the bond. To make up the difference, the Council hopes to be able to improve on its tax collection system.

Heritage Trust and Financial Services, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank, are the accountants and guardians of the sinking fund and will make the interest payments directly to the bond holders.