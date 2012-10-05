Belmopan City Council forges partnership for strategic development

. By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

The Belmopan City Council has forged a partnership with an international organization to assist the rapidly-growing city introduce a master plan for strategic urban development, and properly manage the use of existing public spaces.

UN-Habitat, which is the United Nations’ human settlement program, has been interacting with the Belmopan City Council for the past two years, and since then, the organization has sent several teams from its Nairobi-based headquarters in Kenya to look at putting in place a sustainable urban development plan for the growing city of Belmopan before it’s too late.

Belmopan Mayor, Khalid Belisle told the Reporter that the plan allows the Council and UN-Habitat to look at the land available in Belmopan and how it is using those lands. It looks at things like zoning, traffic flow, ease of movement, incorporating a blue/green network, which is a combination of the waterways and natural spaces that exist.

“We want to have a proper master plan in place that would take us through the next 20 or 30 years…to ensure that any Council or administration, regardless of political party, that there is a basic framework in place that should guide the city forward for the next 20/30 years, so that we don’t have that change and having to do all over again and wasting taxpayers’ resources,” Belisle shared.

Part of the plan also takes into account a manageable method for developed spaces, as well. Belisle explained that since Belmopan does not have a properly-defined City Centre, a proposal to redesign the market area to make it more appropriate, is one of the suggestions.

One of the layouts for the redesign of the market area includes relocating the bus terminal from its current location, as well as the Police Training Academy. This is because the land where the police training school sits is deemed the ideal spot to open a market, and possibly a bus terminal.

Under that plan, the City Hall would also be relocated to that central area, from its current residential location. All the relocation and refurbishments would come at a pretty penny, but Belisle says that if Belmopan can tap into funds that UN-Habitat also provides for this kind of development, it would save the city in excess of $10 million.

A few years ago, the European Union had offered to foot the entire bill to construct a vendor’s and food market for Belmopan, but all the former Council’s proposals for the site of the facility were aggressively rejected by residents who felt the proposed sites were not suitable. Some of the funds for the market were instead used to refurbish the Civic Centre