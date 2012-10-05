Belize’s Ombudsman chairs Human Rights session in Panama

By Michelle Sutherland

The Ombudsman of Belize, Lionel Arzu, recently chaired a successful session of the Central America Council of Human Rights Defenders and Ombudsmen in Panama City.

The extraordinary session was hosted on April 6 and 7 2017, in order to formulate national and regional strategies to cope with migration affecting the various regions.

According to a government press release, topics at the event included the present situation of migrants in Central America which is thought to have reached a crisis level, the need for consular and human rights protection for migrants, especially asylum seekers, refugees and those that are internally displaced. The group discussed modules for detention centers and programs to house and reintegrate migrant families and returnees, and regional collaborative mechanisms among defenders, ombudsmen and other institutions to help protect and promote the human rights of migrants.

The council also met to revise a draft letter of commitment which will be signed by council members in the near future. A press release was also formulated in support of human rights defenders and ombudsmen who face threats of violence and other reprisals for their investigative work.

The release states that the two day session was financed by the United Nations High Commission for refugees (UNHCR), and was attended by several Central American countries.