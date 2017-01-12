BelizeCity Council gets $1 Million Black-topper

The Belize City Council has acquired a $1 Million ETNYRE Black-topper asphalt distributor truck, which can spray hot tar onto the road way to help pave the city streets using the chip and seal method. The truck is part of the Flood Mitigation Infrastructure Improvement Project funded by the Inter-American Development Bank.

The truck is a very sophisticated piece of equipment which can apply asphalt to pave, by chip-and-seal, up to four miles of road per day! The truck has an on-board computer which controls the asphalt application process, so it’s fully automated. The operator enters the desired application rate into the computer, which will then control and maintain this rate regardless of the distributor speed, the width of the distribution bar or transmission gear changes while the asphalt is applied. The computer controls display the application rate, gallons per minute of asphalt pumped and the number of feet travelled by the truck. The driver can control the width of application bar from the truck cab, via hydraulic cylinders which adjust the width of the spray bar from 18 feet up to 24-foot width of application

The asphalt tank has two U-shaped flues which circulate hot gases through the tank to maintain the asphalt fluid, and the truck also comes with an automatic purging system to suck back the asphalt and clear the application pipes and spray nozzles at the end of the day, so they do not become clogged or fouled when the asphalt cools.

City councillor Philip Willoughby and BCC’s equipment operators have been attending a training seminar at GENTRAC, which won the contract for the supply of the equipment. An instructor from the manufacturer, ETNYRE, conducted the training, explaining how routine planned maintenance of the roadways could prevent potholes.

Willoughby said this latest acquisition will be a game-changer, allowingthe council to improve city residents’ lives by paving streets in need of repair. The council also acquired a street sweeper, a back hoe, a roller and a vacuum sludge truck as part of the IDB project.