Belizean Public Officers will get training in Taiwan

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Two Belizean public officers, Deogracia Chan and Ender Jimenez have been chosen to receive training in a Land Taxation and Valuation program in Taiwan.

Deogracia, who works in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Immigration, will take up her training at the International Center for Land Policy Studies and Training in Taoyuan City, Taiwan from May 20 to June 17. Her field of work is related to the calculation of purchase price, lease transfer assessments, assessment on land tax, and assistance with the land acquisition process. Through this course, she is expected to develop her skills in land taxation to benefit her department.

Ender imenez, who works in the same Ministry, who has already completed his course on Geographical Information System and Land Management at the same training center in Taiwan, will stay on for the extra training.

The training comes as part of the diplomatic cooperation between Belize and Taiwan and aims to strengthen exchanges and share experiences with friendly countries.