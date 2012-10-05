Belize Represented at ECLAC meeting in Cuba

By Benjamin Flowers

Staff Reporter

Belize’s Minister for Economic Development, Petroleum, Investment, Trade and Commerce, Erwin Contreras, represented the country at 37th Session of the Economic Commission of Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), held in Havana, Cuba, from May 7-11.

H.E. Annie Burns and First Secretary, Shantal Marin, from Belize’s Embassy in Cuba, accompanied Contreras on the five-day mission. The meeting gathered the organization’s 33 member countries, including Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Portugal, Guyana, and St. Lucia, to debate several priority issues for the region.

Those issues included climate change and a proposal for a debt swap mechanism to assist Small Island Developing States (SIDS) with climate adaptation, crime, gangs and policing the trade in illicit drugs and arms transiting the Caribbean. Countries also compared regional successes and challenges and also sought practical solutions to the provision of services and better access to technology and connectivity in the region.

A major point of discussion was the United Nations (UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the commission approved 18 resolutions in that regard.

“Minister Contreras stressed that their discussions about equality of access and development must include de-risking as it is a serious threat to the future of the Caribbean,” GOB said in a statement on Monday.

GOB noted that the countries agreed issues like combating crime and gang violence pose challenges for the region to find equal footing with more developed countries. Cuba hosted the meeting and has the presidency of ECLAC through to 2020.