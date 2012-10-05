“Belize has week medium term outlook,” says IMF

By Benjamin Flowers

High public debt, decreasing economic performance, and a lack of strict fiscal consolidation policies, are some of the reasons that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently called Belize’s medium term financial outlook “weak.”

The IMF, following it’s 2017 Article IV mission to Belize, issued a statement on June 16, appraising the country’s outlook and making recommendations on how the issues can be addressed.

During the IMF’s mission, held from June 6-15, their team had extensive meetings with Prime Minister Dean Barrow; Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Carla Barnett; Governor of the Central Bank of Belize, Joy Grant; Financial Secretary, Joseph Waight; and other key government officials, along with members of the opposition, civil society and the private sector.

The IMF said that public debt remains high, with the current account deficit sizable despite the cash flow relief brought on by renegotiating the 2034 US Dollar Bonds (Superbond). The fund also said that output is estimated to have contracted by 0.8 percent in 2016, due largely to continued decrease in oil production, and issues in the agricultural industry, including set backs caused by the crop destructions during Hurricane Earl.

“In the view of the team, further fiscal consolidation is necessary to mitigate risks and put public debt on a clear downward path, and to facilitate external adjustment,” the IMF added.

The fund also pointed that: low growth projections, an average just under 2 percent in the medium-term; increased unemployment, up by 0.9 percent to 11.1 percent in September 2016, from 10.2 percent in 2016; over US$100 million in outstanding arbitration awards; and the withdrawal of corresponding banking relationships, are other factors affecting Belize’s outlook.

To address the issues, the IMF recommended increasing General Sales Tax (GST) from 12.5 to 15 percent, and broadening the base of GST by removing the list of zero-rated goods, and streamlining exemptions. Estimates are that each one of those reforms could yield around 1 percentage point of GDP.

The IMF went on to recommend civil service reforms to help stabilize the number of public employees and contain the wage bill. The IMF also recommended improving the legal framework for AML/CTF laws, implementing electronic tax filing systems, and instituting better controls over the fiscal system.