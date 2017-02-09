Belize attends environmental ministerial meeting

Written By Michelle Sutherland

Environmental Ministers from Central American countries recently met in Costa Rica on February 2-3, including the Belizean Minister Dr. Omar Figueroa.

The main objective of the meeting held by the Central American Commission of the Environment and Development (CCAD), was the handing over of the Pro-tem Presidency of the CCAD from Nicaragua to Costa Rica.

The group also met to review several regional project proposal that are currently being developed or implemented in the Central American region.

A release issued by the Ministry of Environment stated that Figueroa confirmed the strengthening of Belize’s involvement in the Central American environmental agenda, and pledged Belize’s assistance in regional strategies and programs.

Additionally, Figueroa advanced Belize’s leadership in the development and implementation of regional projects with a strong marine component.

Newly elected Pro-tem president of CCAD Costa Rica chaired the event. Presidency of the organization usually rotates among its member states every six months.