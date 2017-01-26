BCCI to GOB, “No need to raise taxes”

By Benjamin Flowers

Given the difficult economic outlook Belize is facing for 2017, the Belize Chamber of commerce and Industry is calling on the Government of Belize to keep from raising taxes I the new fiscal year.

BCCI President, Nikita Usher, explained that the chamber has prepared a comprehensive list of recommendations on how it feels GOB can make adjustments to address the country’s economic needs with little to no tax hikes.

He said that the chamber utilized a three-pronged approach, that entails curbing government spending, enhancing revenue collection, and also addresses economic growth for the private sector.

“We are more in favor of looking at how we can cork the leakages of tae. we feel that there are areas were we can collect more taxes by keeping the tax the same but corking the leakages. I think we should have that discussion more.” She said.

Usher added that while taxes are a necessity, the private sector must remain competitive for it to thrive, and increasing the cost of goods and services will reduce that competitiveness. The Chamber is working to arrange a meeting with GOB to discuss its recommendations.

The chamber is also looking forward to the reading of the national budget, in the upcoming months, and is waiting to see what effect the super bond negotiations will have on the budget.