Reporter Apology

The Reporter apologizes for an egregious oversight in regard to the memo that accompanied the article concerning the Financial Secretary, Mr. Joseph Waight, in the March 4th issue.

The text, which appears in a box on page 3, provides the words of the original memo but includes derogatory comments from an unknown source.

The Reporter wants it known that the comments at the bottom of the memo did not originate from our office. We apologize sincerely to the Financial Secretary, Mr. Joseph Waight for attributing to him comments which were not his.

The Reporter also apologizes to CEOs and Ministers for the inflammatory comments made against them.