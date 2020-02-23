Why The U.D.P Needs Tracy ?

The once mighty UDP has collapsed under its own weight of corruption, ineptitude and arrogance. The two men who so desperately wanted to lead the UDP have both fallen victim to the intrigues of Dean Barrow. They are now both politically destroyed in so far as their leadership aspirations are concerned. So who can now provide credible leadership to the UDP heading into the next general elections? The answer to that question unequivocally is Tracy Panton! However, the UDP’s heir apparent seems to be Hugo Patt.

We first got signals that Mr. Barrow had taken a liking to Patt when on 6th of April of 2018 he tapped Patt to act as Prime Minister during his medical leave. Patt would be tapped again just one week later. When questioned about these events by the media Faber used the excuse that he had been out of the country on a mix of official duty and private holiday, and that he had returned to the country for just one day thereafter he was due to head to Korea on official business. Patt’s appointment was unconstitutional since Faber was in Belize and as the Deputy Prime Minister he was not made to act as Prime Minister; but Faber did not protest. He knew better than to challenge Mr. Barrow.

With Mr. Barrow’s Machiavellian coup, triggered on February 9th, a great deal of spotlight has fallen on Patt. It would seem almost inconceivable for someone else to emerge as leader of the UDP other than Patt because he appears to be Mr. Barrow’s chosen successor. So who is Hugo Patt, from whence did he come, and why does Mr. Barrow favor him so?

On Wednesday, 12th of February, Patt gave us a glimpse into the first question. Patt showed the Belizean people what belies that seemingly humble exterior when, in response to a question by Marisol Amaya about the sale of prime caye land Patt snapped and proceeded to scold Marisol (finger pointing and all).

What we saw of Patt on February 12th does not look good; it paints a picture of an intemperate man unable to lead under pressure. Marisol’s question centered on reports that Patt, in an attempt to secure victory at the UDP convention, was selling lands on the cayes to delegates for a mere $1,000 per lot. If the allegations advanced by Marisol are true then we should expect no better from Patt as Prime Minister. He may have already begun to use public resources for pure political ends as he jostles for power.

Though Patt is Mr. Barrow’s apparent choice, perhaps his biggest challenge as the leader of the UDP will be his association with Saldivar. To date Patt has not publicly denounced Saldivar’s actions and despite credible stories of malfeasance about Saldivar before the leadership convention Patt still chose to stand behind Saldivar: a grave error in judgment. What does Patt’s support of a man like Saldivar say about him and about his moral foundation?

The UDP is in its worst crisis since its formation and its selection of new leader will either help us re-imagine the possibilities or it will lurch the UDP to sure defeat at the November polls. Looking across the UDP hierarchy there is no great ray of hope that could inspire Belize to believe in the UDP come November. Both the first and second deputy leaders of the UDP are damaged by their association with Saldivar. Quite smartly, Tracy did not run on Saldivar’s slate, if she had she too would have irreparably damaged her political career.

There are only two persons in the UDP who might be able to restore some semblance of credibility to the UDP and lead them through the current crises: Darrell Bradley and Tracy Panton. The fact that Bradley does not occupy a seat in the House pretty much leaves Tracey standing alone. The controlling hands of the UDP would be hard pressed to find Bradley a seat although they could install him in a “safe area” (say Queen Square) and hope that the Belizean people forget about Saldivar’s debacle by November. Such a move would be the first time in the history of post-independence electoral politics that a non-parliamentarian leader of a mass party led his party into a general election.

The UDP is on the ropes, led there by Mr. Barrow’s willingness to put party before country. When one displays such wanton and callous disregard for the laws of Belize; and when one tolerates corruption by explaining away credible reports of wrongdoing, it becomes inevitable that one will end up right where the UDP has.

Tracy brings to the UDP a good blend of education and experience; and she has an unblemished record in relation to corruption. As a woman, Tracy offers the UDP something they have never seen or tried before, it certainly can’t hurt them to look elsewhere for new leadership at this critical time.

It is doubtful if the UDP will be going to another leadership convention. It is more probable that they will select a leader in a conclave where it is expected that internal quarrels can be better controlled. If the UDP is smart they will emerge with the first female to lead a mass party!

Paul Thompson, who is Tracy’s political opponent in the Albert division, understandably might not agree with this treatise; or perhaps he might appreciate a Tracy who is distracted by other UDP matters. The flip side to that of course is that Tracy would be in charge of the UDP’s war chest and that, Paul would not be able to match!

