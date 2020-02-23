Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Saturday Night Shooting Leaves 1 Dead

February 23
08:22 2020
Police are investigating the shooting of three persons in Belize City last night. Just after 10:00 cops were called to the KHMH where they saw Joyce Edwards, 61 and Ezekiel Usher, 33, suffering from gunshot injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Usher was hanging out on Rio Bravo Crescent when two men on a motorcycle rode up and one of them fired in his direction, hitting him. Sources say that Joyce Edwards was in a vehicle being driven on Rio Bravo Crescent at the time and she was also hit by one of the bullets. Edwards is reportedly in stable condition while the Reporter has confirmed that Usher passed away while being treated.

Many readers have indicated that they do not know where ‘Rio Bravo Crescent’ is, so we have provided a map (below). Rio Bravo Crescent is an area off the Fabers Road extension near to the intersection with the Western Hwy.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

