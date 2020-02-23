Editorial: February 23rd. 2020

After reading the apology of sorts from former Minister of National Security, Mr. John Saldivar, this newspaper has concluded that Belizeans now have a serious responsibility to revamp or change completely the parliamentary system which we currently use to govern our country.

Mr. Saldivar wrote revealingly to say:

“The demands of our constituents are great and resources very scarce. We politicians spend most of our waking hours soliticing money to fulfull the needs of our constituency. We knock on every door possible, and we talk to every potential donor. We meet all sorts of people, the background of whom we know very little about, and there is no mechanism besides a quick Google search to do background checks.

So when we meet people who are willing to help and a cursory check turns up nothing negative, then we gladly accept their contributions.”

This picture of the hawk-eyed politician ever on the lookout for hand-outs from “people willing to help” is profoundly disturbing. If the demands from voters are so burdensome that elected representatives have to spend their “waking hours” soliciting money…knocking on every door possible, what proportion of their time do they devote to the people’s business of running the country!

Even if Mr. Saldivar’s assessment is quarter-way accurate, it has serious implications for our form of parliamentary government which are far reaching. It means that the elected representative who can beg the best is the one who will succeed with his constituents. He doesn’t have to be good. He does not have to be efficient. He does not have to be smart or honest. All he needs to be is a good hustler.

What this says for the self-respect and character of our area representatives is not flattering. Area Reps end up being a hostage to the insatiable appetite of the voters who want something in return for their support.

The Parliamentary governance as practiced in Belize lends itself to adventurism, and if enough hustle-ministers come together, they can control the Prime Minister through control of his Cabinet.

We at this newspaper know that every Prime Minister since Independence, starting with Mr. George Price, and continuing with Mr. Manuel Esquivel, Mr. Said Musa and Mr. Dean Barrow has had his problems getting Ministers to walk the straight-and-narrow.

Beginning with Mr. Ten Percent in the George Price era, and continuing with the rape of the Development Finance Corporation and the over-generous concessions to people like Mr. Michael Ashcroft, under Mr. Musa, the citizenship for sale programme, the many land scandals and the continuing shakedown of potential investors under Mr. Barrow, Ministers have used their position to generate wealth for themselves and their families.

There seems to be no will to stop them. But we should be able to eliminate this spectacle of the self-serving Minister by opting for a system where Ministers are not chosen from those elected to the legislature, but are appointed by an elected President and serve at his pleasure. This is the system prevalent in all of the Americas except for Canada and the Caribbean.

Of course, no system is perfect, but there are notable advantages in picking ministers under the republican system.

The procedure of a President picking his Ministers from a wide range of competent candidates in the country offers a wider field of choice than a Prime Minister appointing ministers from a limited field of elected Area Representatives. Ministers of Government appointed by a President do not have any electoral baggage to carry. Their delegated authority comes from a President who is responsible to the people. If a minister does not perform well, he can be replaced without any upheaval in the political system. It is easier to keep a wary eye on one elected President than it is to keep tabs on a bunch of aspiring ministers vying for the top spot. It’s cheaper! Ministers nominated by a President don’t have to raise millions of dollars for political campaigns.

Of course we can end up with a corrupt President, in the same way that we can have a corrupt Prime Minister. But the long and short of the matter is that one can impeach a President. But impeaching a Prime Minister? How does one go about that?

* * * * * * * *