February 23
10:55 2020
Sunday, Feb. 23rd. 2020 –

Police are investigating two reports of rape from early in the weekend, one in Camalote and the other in Cotton Tree.

The first report was received before midnight on Friday. Police were called to a dirt road in Camalote where they found a child, 14 who told them she had been raped. The minor claims that around 7:00pm she went to a home in the village, but the owner was not there. She knew the location of the key, so opened the door and went inside. She told Police that a short Hispanic man with long straight hair walked into the home after her and pulled out a knife. The victim said that the man held the knife to her neck, pulled off her pants and raped her.

Police have detained the owner of the home for questioning.

The second report was received around 12:45 Saturday morning. Police were called to a home in Cotton Tree where they found a woman, 32, who told them she had been raped by her boyfriend of three years. The woman explained that she was at home with her boyfriend when he held a machete to her neck and forced her to log into her phone. The victim told Police that he read her messages, at which point he threated her and then cut off her clothes with the machete and raped her.

A medical examination revealed that the woman was also sodomized. Police are looking for the man accused of the crime.

