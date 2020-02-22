A HELL OF A MESS, SAYS BRICENO

Saturday, 22 February 2020

PUP leader John Briceño on Friday weighed in on the situation with the United Democratic Party, currently unable to find a leader to replace Dean Barrow, who must demit office during or at the end of this term.

“While I can sit here and smile and maybe enjoy what the UDP is going through, the truth of the matter is that it is not good for democracy,” Briceño told the Reporter.

Following a UDP Convention in which leadership aspirant John Saldivar was elected as leader elect over his opponent, Patrick Faber, Saldivar lost his political position and his Ministerial portfolio in the wake of a massive scandal and public outcry. The UDP has subsequently tried to find a leader, but without success. On Thursday it was reported that the Party will go back to the drawing board, with a National Party Council meeting next week at which a deadline for applications will be set.

“We are a little bit worried about the mess in the UDP, because the fact is that this is the Party in power, and the decisions they make affect us all, and affect the nation. But meanwhile, we in the PUP are continuing to work on our plans to govern, and govern well, and we are ready to represent and serve our people well whenever elections are called this year,” Briceño said.

