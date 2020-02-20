Omar Figueroa Is Sworn In Minister for Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment and Sustainable Dev.

Thursday, Feb. 20th. 2020 –

Dr. Hon. Omar Figueroa was officially sworn in this morning by the Governor General, Sir Colville Young as the substantive Minister for Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment and Sustainable Development.

Figueroa was first sworn-in as a Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister on January 12, 2015, after winning his seat in the by-election held on January 5th, 2015 in the Cayo North electoral division.

After the General Elections in November 2015, Hon. Figueroa was appointed as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment and Sustainable Development, where he remained until his newest appointment.

