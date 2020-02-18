Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

A Political Letter-Writing War: Briceno Pen’s Another Letter To The PM
February 18
14:47 2020
Tuesday, Feb. 18th. 2020 –

The Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno, has responded to the Prime Minister with a letter of his own this afternoon. While not so eloquent, the letter makes mention of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill and Petro-Caribe Loans Act, claiming that the PM is doing the nation a disservice.

The letter continues to demand full transparency and openly declares that “Belizean people will, sooner rather than later, have a forensic audit and all those who have broken the law, including you, will have their day in court.”
The full content of the letter can be found below.

