PUP to Barrow – STEP DOWN!

Belize City, February 13, 2020

The People’s United Party has called on PM Barrow to put the country before his party and to step down. Opposition leader John Briceño threw down the gauntlet when the PUP presented its manifesto to eliminate corruption and ensure public accountability at a press conference at the Princess Hotel in Belize City on Thursday morning, February 13.

“Enough is enough!” Briceño said as he called on all Belizeans to join him in a public show of support for his protest in the streets of Belize City, to show the United Democratic Party government that they are fed-up of lies and corruption, and that they want to put the matter to a vote as soon as possible! He said the PUP would be announcing the date for this demonstration next week.

As a reasonable alternative, Briceño presented his prospectus of how the PUP plans to eliminate corruption, so that the elected representatives may carry out their duty to the people, to conduct government business honestly.

The first priority, according to Briceño, would be an independent Public Accounts Committee (PAC), of which substantive ministers could not be members. The Integrity Commission, he continued, must also be able to do its job effectively and not be controlled by the party in government. For this to happen, the Commission would need to be financially independent, and would be able to submit its budget directly to the House of Representatives, to be approved by Parliament, so they could be equipped with the tools and personnel to get the job done.

He promised that the next PUP government would strengthen the Office of the Auditor General, and that it would be given full access to information and with full powers to investigate. The Auditor-General would also report directly to the National Assembly, and not only to the Prime Minister.

He promised that the PUP would implement the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), and would introduce campaign finance legislation within its first 100 days in office. This would be submitted to national consultations and review, before the final Bill is tabled in the House of Representatives, and passed into law.

To ensure full financial accountability, he said the PUP legal team would be writing to the Financial Secretary to request copies of all warrants which the current Minister of Finance has approved during this fiscal year. He promised the PUP would demand copies of all contracts valued over $5 Million dollars which were not brought before the National Assembly for approval.

Briceño took pointed aim at PM Barrow, citing the $1.5 Billion which the Barrow administration had spent over the past 10 years without Parliamentary approval, $100 MILLION spent without any accounting in the space of a year alone: 2012-13. This has been described as “slippage”, which Briceño said could have been better spent to help the poor people of Belize.

He said in other democracies, where the Minister of Finance were found to have violated the law, he would have been fired, or he would have done the decent thing, and resigned.

Briceño called for the appointment of an independent Commission of Inquiry, to be chaired by an international Commonwealth jurist, to investigate how this unconstitutional spending could have been allowed to take place, for more than a decade!

The PUP wants those who have broken the law to face the Courts, and so they would have any evidence revealed by the Commission to be turned over to the Police and to the Director of Public Prosecutions, so that criminal prosecutions can be instituted against anyone who is found to have broken the law. This is meant to include Saldivar and Barrow as well, for as Briceño said, “no one is above the law!”

Briceño, in presenting the PUP’s plan, was accompanied by Area Representatives and Standard Bearers of the Party. It is expected that the mass demonstration will be held within the next two weeks.

