Making His Mark in the Upholstery Business

From this small workshop located at #69 Vernon Street in Belize City, Ladyville resident Alexander Garbutt, 38, along with his five dedicated employees including a special needs helper, labor with love to create custom-built furniture and sofa sets to meet the needs of their customers.

Chairman’s Custom Upholstery has been operational for the past five years, and is a family-based business that pools together an assortment of characters and skills to create masterpieces tailored to their customers’ specifications. At the workshop, customers can access a broad spectrum of services, ranging from woodwork, customized boat canopies, cushions, repairs to motorcycle, vehicle and boat seats, repairs and replacement of airbags, vehicle detailing, and even a car wash.

But what’s really special about Garbutt’s business is that he takes in the regular Joe from off the street and offers them an opportunity to work alongside him and learn his trade. On Tuesday, the Reporter visited the workshop and witnessed firsthand as everyone focused on their tasks at hand – some hammered, sawed, cut and measured while others sewed.

Garbutt himself, smiling as he bent over a sewing machine, explained that he was the ‘Jack of All Trades’ among his team. He said that he was in charge of the tailoring, design, and building of the sofas. Another employee was described as a “one-man-band” and is able to dismantle a sofa, build any design, sew the covering and cover it himself.

Another employee was described as “a hands-on person” that works very fast – he is in charge of cutting and applying the sofa padding and vehicle seats. The other is in charge of cleaning sofas and vehicles. There is Garbutt’s sister, who is the secretary, and last but not least there is Alex Young. He takes care of the small errands and helps around the shop.

”If you look at my guys – it’s not about education. Too many times the system that we grow up in gets caught up in memory retention as opposed to knowledge because knowledge goes beyond memory retention. In school, you are usually tested on how well you remember what you studied but in this trade, it is the application of what you learn, and how you apply what you see. These guys come to me not knowing anything about upholstery, but as long as there is a willingness for them to learn, the more they learn, the more they are able to provide for their siblings, loved ones and family members.” explained Garbutt.

Garbutt confessed that he was never interested in attending school and only made it to Standard Six. He says that from a very young age he has always been interested in tailoring. He spent many of his younger days working in a tailoring business and then moved on to work at four different upholstery shops.

Eventually, using $35 he saved up, he purchased his own handgun and started taking in jobs on the side. When the workload got too overwhelming and started to clash with his work schedule he was eventually fired, and with his back against the wall he was forced to stand on his own two feet.

Garbutt said that he didn’t have any plans to start his own business, but as jobs started pouring in his workers also started to trickle in and eventually he was able to save enough money to purchase equipment he needed. Garbutt’s business has grown since then and now from the comfort of his office, and using technology, he is able to book jobs and issue quotations.

Like many other Belizean businesses, Garbutt’s has not been untouched by crime. In October 2019 there was a break-in at Garbutt’s workshop, and the thieves got away with the majority of his tools. ”The crime factor reaches to all sectors of our community. I cannot say that the lack of jobs is the reason for crime, because I believe that Belize is a country with many opportunities and as long as we are willing to get up and work for what we want, I believe that we can achieve anything that we put our mind to doing. We also need to have better leadership, and I am not talking leadership from the Government. I am talking about leadership in the home, among peers, and in the community,” Garbutt told the newspaper.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This