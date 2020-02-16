Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Making His Mark in the Upholstery Business

Making His Mark in the Upholstery Business
February 16
10:27 2020
Print This Article

Making His Mark in the Upholstery Business

From this small workshop located at #69 Vernon Street in Belize City, Ladyville resident Alexander Garbutt, 38, along with his five dedicated employees including a special needs helper, labor with love to create custom-built furniture and sofa sets to meet the needs of their customers.

Chairman’s Custom Upholstery has been operational for the past five years, and is a family-based business that pools together an assortment of characters and skills to create masterpieces tailored to their customers’ specifications. At the workshop, customers can access a broad spectrum of services, ranging from woodwork, customized boat canopies, cushions, repairs to motorcycle, vehicle and boat seats, repairs and replacement of airbags, vehicle detailing, and even a car wash.

But what’s really special about Garbutt’s business is that he takes in the regular Joe from off the street and offers them an opportunity to work alongside him and learn his trade. On Tuesday, the Reporter visited the workshop and witnessed firsthand as everyone focused on their tasks at hand – some hammered, sawed, cut and measured while others sewed.

Garbutt himself, smiling as he bent over a sewing machine, explained that he was the ‘Jack of All Trades’ among his team. He said that he was in charge of the tailoring, design, and building of the sofas. Another employee was described as a “one-man-band” and is able to dismantle a sofa, build any design, sew the covering and cover it himself.

Another employee was described as “a hands-on person” that works very fast – he is in charge of cutting and applying the sofa padding and vehicle seats. The other is in charge of cleaning sofas and vehicles. There is Garbutt’s sister, who is the secretary, and last but not least there is Alex Young. He takes care of the small errands and helps around the shop.

”If you look at my guys – it’s not about education. Too many times the system that we grow up in gets caught up in memory retention as opposed to knowledge because knowledge goes beyond memory retention. In school, you are usually tested on how well you remember what you studied but in this trade, it is the application of what you learn, and how you apply what you see. These guys come to me not knowing anything about upholstery, but as long as there is a willingness for them to learn, the more they learn, the more they are able to provide for their siblings, loved ones and family members.” explained Garbutt.

Garbutt confessed that he was never interested in attending school and only made it to Standard Six. He says that from a very young age he has always been interested in tailoring. He spent many of his younger days working in a tailoring business and then moved on to work at four different upholstery shops.

Eventually, using $35 he saved up, he purchased his own handgun and started taking in jobs on the side. When the workload got too overwhelming and started to clash with his work schedule he was eventually fired, and with his back against the wall he was forced to stand on his own two feet.

Garbutt said that he didn’t have any plans to start his own business, but as jobs started pouring in his workers also started to trickle in and eventually he was able to save enough money to purchase equipment he needed. Garbutt’s business has grown since then and now from the comfort of his office, and using technology, he is able to book jobs and issue quotations.

Like many other Belizean businesses, Garbutt’s has not been untouched by crime. In October 2019 there was a break-in at Garbutt’s workshop, and the thieves got away with the majority of his tools. ”The crime factor reaches to all sectors of our community. I cannot say that the lack of jobs is the reason for crime, because I believe that Belize is a country with many opportunities and as long as we are willing to get up and work for what we want, I believe that we can achieve anything that we put our mind to doing. We also need to have better leadership, and I am not talking leadership from the Government. I am talking about leadership in the home, among peers, and in the community,” Garbutt told the newspaper.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Making His Mark in the Upholstery Business Making His Mark in the Upholstery Business From this small workshop located at #69 Vernon Street in Belize City, Ladyville resident Alexander Garbutt, 38, along with his five dedicated employees...
  • Samadhi Damages Reef And Rolls Out Samadhi Damages Reef And Rolls Out Thursday, February 13, 2020 Since the weekend, Belizeans,\ and environmental groups have been up in arms after images and video footage showed a private...
  • PUP to Barrow – STEP DOWN! PUP to Barrow – STEP DOWN! Belize City, February 13, 2020 The People’s United Party has called on PM Barrow to put the country before his party and to step...
  • GAME OVER! Saldivar Resigns – Vows to Clear Name GAME OVER! Saldivar Resigns – Vows to Clear Name ON: Thursday, February 13, 2020Just four days after what must have been the greatest day of his political life, John Saldivar...
  • ACP, Miguel Segura, found Not Guilty of Manslaughter by Negligence ACP, Miguel Segura, found Not Guilty of Manslaughter by Negligence ON: Thursday, 13 February 2020 – Interdicted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Miguel Segura, 53, who was charged with six different...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.