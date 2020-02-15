Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Hattiville Police Investigate 2 Separate Murders In That Municipality

Hattiville Police Investigate 2 Separate Murders In That Municipality
February 15
19:32 2020
Print This Article

Hattiville Police Investigate 2 Separate Murders In That Municipality

Saturday, Feb. 15th. 2020 –

Hattieville Police are investigating whether the murders of two men that happened Saturday morning in that municipality, just minutes apart, are related to each other.

The first murder scene that Police processed in the New Site area of the village was that of Ronnie Anderson. Anderson was found with multiple bullet wounds to his body just after 9:50 a.m. Investigations revealed that Andeson was riding a bicycle on a back street in the village when he was approached by a gunman who fired several gunshots at him, causing the fatal injuries.

Ten minutes after processing that scene Hattieville Police were again called out to a bus stop in the village where the lifeless body of a man was found lying in some bushes in a drain. The body was identified as Kenroy Danderson and had what appeared to be multiple bullet wounds.

Police say that Danderson was sitting under the bus stop when an individual crossed the highway, approached him and fired multiple gunshots causing the injuries.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Making His Mark in the Upholstery Business Making His Mark in the Upholstery Business From this small workshop located at #69 Vernon Street in Belize City, Ladyville resident Alexander Garbutt, 38, along with his five dedicated employees...
  • Samadhi Damages Reef And Rolls Out Samadhi Damages Reef And Rolls Out Thursday, February 13, 2020 Since the weekend, Belizeans,\ and environmental groups have been up in arms after images and video footage showed a private...
  • PUP to Barrow – STEP DOWN! PUP to Barrow – STEP DOWN! Belize City, February 13, 2020 The People’s United Party has called on PM Barrow to put the country before his party and to step...
  • GAME OVER! Saldivar Resigns – Vows to Clear Name GAME OVER! Saldivar Resigns – Vows to Clear Name ON: Thursday, February 13, 2020Just four days after what must have been the greatest day of his political life, John Saldivar...
  • ACP, Miguel Segura, found Not Guilty of Manslaughter by Negligence ACP, Miguel Segura, found Not Guilty of Manslaughter by Negligence ON: Thursday, 13 February 2020 – Interdicted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Miguel Segura, 53, who was charged with six different...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.