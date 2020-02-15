Hattiville Police Investigate 2 Separate Murders In That Municipality

Saturday, Feb. 15th. 2020 –

Hattieville Police are investigating whether the murders of two men that happened Saturday morning in that municipality, just minutes apart, are related to each other.

The first murder scene that Police processed in the New Site area of the village was that of Ronnie Anderson. Anderson was found with multiple bullet wounds to his body just after 9:50 a.m. Investigations revealed that Andeson was riding a bicycle on a back street in the village when he was approached by a gunman who fired several gunshots at him, causing the fatal injuries.

Ten minutes after processing that scene Hattieville Police were again called out to a bus stop in the village where the lifeless body of a man was found lying in some bushes in a drain. The body was identified as Kenroy Danderson and had what appeared to be multiple bullet wounds.

Police say that Danderson was sitting under the bus stop when an individual crossed the highway, approached him and fired multiple gunshots causing the injuries.

