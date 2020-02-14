Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Lobster Season Closed: Don’t Harvest Lobsters, The Fines Are Huge

Lobster Season Closed: Don’t Harvest Lobsters, The Fines Are Huge
February 14
09:27 2020
Print This Article

Thursday, Feb. 13th. 2020 –

The Fisheries Department has informed fishers and the public that the lobster season will be closed on February 15th and it will remain closed until midnight of June 14th, 2020.

Anyone found in possession of lobster during the said period will be prosecuted in accordance with Section 3(1) (b) of the Fisheries Regulation, Chapter 210 of the Subsidiary Laws of Belize Revised Edition 2000-2003.

The Fisheries Department also reminded fishers that lobster traps should be removed from fishing grounds during the closed fishing season.

The public is advised to report any illegal fisheries activity by calling telephone number: 224-4552/203-2623 or by email: fisheries_department@fisheries.gov.bz.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • John Saldivar tells his side of the story Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 – John Saldivar tells his side of the story. Yesterday I tendered my resignation from Cabinet. The actual text messages of conversations purportedly between Jacob Kingston...
  • Billionaire’s Yacht Tears Up The Reef – Will Pay Fines Billionaire’s Yacht Tears Up The Reef – Will Pay Fines Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 – VIDEO BELOW – The Reporter has confirmed that Hedge Fund billionaire Daniel Loeb has agreed to...
  • Missing Elderly Fisherman Found Dead Missing Elderly Fisherman Found Dead Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 – The search for Enrique Castellanos ended early this morning with the discovery of his body, which was found floating in...
  • All About The People The Never-Ending Game By: Neri O. Briceño At 10:45pm on November 9th, 1989 the Berlin Wall which was the physical separation that divided East and West Germany came crumbling down....
  • Lobster Season Closed: Don’t Harvest Lobsters, The Fines Are Huge Thursday, Feb. 13th. 2020 – The Fisheries Department has informed fishers and the public that the lobster season will be closed on February 15th and it will remain closed until...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.