Billionaire’s Yacht Tears Up The Reef – Will Pay Fines

Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 – VIDEO BELOW –

The Reporter has confirmed that Hedge Fund billionaire Daniel Loeb has agreed to pay BZD$150,000 in fines, for damages that his yacht the Samadhi caused to the Lighthouse Reef Atoll.

Last week Sunday, local divers that were near the popular diving site known as the Aquarium took footage as the vessel anchored inside the reef despite mooring points that were located in close proximity. An international media house published an article in which they stated that a spokesperson for Wright Maritime Group, a company that manages the yacht, confirmed that the vessel’s anchor had ”inadvertently” dragged through the corals while moored on a patch of sand.

The company also confirmed that they will be collaborating with local environmental groups on the remediation and conservation of the reef and are committed to making amends for the unfortunate situation. Loeb was also quoted as saying,” As a life-long surfer and someone who loves the ocean, “I was horrified to hear about this incident in Belize, he said. We promptly contacted the Belize Audubon Society (a conservation group) and are committed to working together to restore the reef.”

According to information provided to Belizean authorities, the vessel was reportedly rented out to a third party.

