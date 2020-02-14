Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Billionaire’s Yacht Tears Up The Reef – Will Pay Fines

Billionaire’s Yacht Tears Up The Reef – Will Pay Fines
February 14
15:20 2020
Print This Article

Billionaire’s Yacht Tears Up The Reef – Will Pay Fines

Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 – VIDEO BELOW –

The Reporter has confirmed that Hedge Fund billionaire Daniel Loeb has agreed to pay BZD$150,000 in fines, for damages that his yacht the Samadhi caused to the Lighthouse Reef Atoll.

Last week Sunday, local divers that were near the popular diving site known as the Aquarium took footage as the vessel anchored inside the reef despite mooring points that were located in close proximity. An international media house published an article in which they stated that a spokesperson for Wright Maritime Group, a company that manages the yacht, confirmed that the vessel’s anchor had ”inadvertently” dragged through the corals while moored on a patch of sand.

The company also confirmed that they will be collaborating with local environmental groups on the remediation and conservation of the reef and are committed to making amends for the unfortunate situation. Loeb was also quoted as saying,” As a life-long surfer and someone who loves the ocean, “I was horrified to hear about this incident in Belize, he said. We promptly contacted the Belize Audubon Society (a conservation group) and are committed to working together to restore the reef.”

According to information provided to Belizean authorities, the vessel was reportedly rented out to a third party.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

More Popular News

Belize Drafting New Laws To Combat Cyber Crime
click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • John Saldivar tells his side of the story Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 – John Saldivar tells his side of the story. Yesterday I tendered my resignation from Cabinet. The actual text messages of conversations purportedly between Jacob Kingston...
  • Billionaire’s Yacht Tears Up The Reef – Will Pay Fines Billionaire’s Yacht Tears Up The Reef – Will Pay Fines Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 – VIDEO BELOW – The Reporter has confirmed that Hedge Fund billionaire Daniel Loeb has agreed to...
  • Missing Elderly Fisherman Found Dead Missing Elderly Fisherman Found Dead Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 – The search for Enrique Castellanos ended early this morning with the discovery of his body, which was found floating in...
  • All About The People The Never-Ending Game By: Neri O. Briceño At 10:45pm on November 9th, 1989 the Berlin Wall which was the physical separation that divided East and West Germany came crumbling down....
  • Lobster Season Closed: Don’t Harvest Lobsters, The Fines Are Huge Thursday, Feb. 13th. 2020 – The Fisheries Department has informed fishers and the public that the lobster season will be closed on February 15th and it will remain closed until...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.