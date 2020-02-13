John Saldivar Offers Full Resignation: Gone From Cabinet

Just four days after he was victorious at the U.D.P. National Convention and assumed the post of U.D.P. leader elect, John Saldivar has offered his full resignation from the Cabinet of Belize.

The news came this afternoon via release from the Belize Press Office, which states that Saldivar offered the resignation ‘to give himself an opportunity to get out from under the cloud of suspicion resulting from the barrage of accusations levied against him.’ According to the release, the Prime Minister is consulting with his Cabinet colleagues to appoint a new Minister of National Security.

