Charges Dropped: Against Suspected ‘Drug-Plane Mules’
February 13
17:17 2020
Thursday, Feb. 13th. 2020 –
trial for the sensational drug bust in September 2018 which yielded $14 million dollars of cocaine and led to the arrest of Former Orange Walk Police Commander Superintendent David Chi, Police Constable Norman Anthony and Mexican Eli Figueroa Nunez and Azarias Manzano, concluded on Thursday, Feb. 13th. 2020 in the Orange Walk Magistrate Court and has led to the charges being dropped against the accused men.
