Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Belize Drafting New Laws To Combat Cyber Crime

Belize Drafting New Laws To Combat Cyber Crime
February 12
15:11 2020
Print This Article

Belize Drafting New Laws To Combat Cyber Crime

Wednesday, Feb. 12th. 2020 –

Belize is drafting its first law to fight cybercrime, with the help of the Council of Europe and the Forum of Presidents of Legislative Assemblies (FOPREL) of Central America and the Caribbean. The Ministry of National Security hosted the legislative workshop to fine-tune Belize’s draft law against cybercrime at the Best Western Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City from Monday to Thursday, February 10-13.

There, Belize’s representative to FOPREL, Speaker of the House Hon. Laura Tucker-Longsworth, Project Leader Matteo Lucchetti of the Council of Europe’s GLACY Project (Global Action on Cybercrime) and Foprel’s executive director Santiago Ulises Rivas LeClair PhD joined Belizean lawmakers, law enforcement officials and information technology and communications professionals for a week of brainstorming, to bring Belize’s draft legislation on cybercrime in sync with the international standard, the Budapest Convention, to which 40 countries have already acceded.

More Popular News

The Facebook Samaritan

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Belize Drafting New Laws To Combat Cyber Crime Belize Drafting New Laws To Combat Cyber Crime Wednesday, Feb. 12th. 2020 – Belize is drafting its first law to fight cybercrime, with the help of the Council of Europe...
  • Chamber Of Commerce Calls For Investigation Wednesday, Feb. 12th. 2020 – The Belize Chamber of Commerce has weighed in on the scandal in which the government is currently entangled. The BCCI is calling for an immediate...
  • Emergency Meeting In Belmopan: Cabinet & Standard Bearers Emergency Meeting In Belmopan: Cabinet & Standard Bearers UPDATE # 4: Wednesday, Feb. 12th. 2020 – 1.30pm More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on...
  • Stephen Duncan Resign From Senate: Effective Immediately Stephen Duncan Resign From Senate: Effective Immediately The Reporter has confirmed that Stephen Duncan has resigned his position as a UDP Senator, effective immediately. More details about this developing news...
  • Belizean Honored by Historic Appointment Belizean Honored by Historic Appointment Tuesday, Feb. 11th. 2020 – A Belizean has been chosen to be a member of an historic and prestigious Caribbean Tribunal. The Regional Judicial and...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.