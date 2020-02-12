Belize Drafting New Laws To Combat Cyber Crime

Wednesday, Feb. 12th. 2020 –

Belize is drafting its first law to fight cybercrime, with the help of the Council of Europe and the Forum of Presidents of Legislative Assemblies (FOPREL) of Central America and the Caribbean. The Ministry of National Security hosted the legislative workshop to fine-tune Belize’s draft law against cybercrime at the Best Western Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City from Monday to Thursday, February 10-13.

There, Belize’s representative to FOPREL, Speaker of the House Hon. Laura Tucker-Longsworth, Project Leader Matteo Lucchetti of the Council of Europe’s GLACY Project (Global Action on Cybercrime) and Foprel’s executive director Santiago Ulises Rivas LeClair PhD joined Belizean lawmakers, law enforcement officials and information technology and communications professionals for a week of brainstorming, to bring Belize’s draft legislation on cybercrime in sync with the international standard, the Budapest Convention, to which 40 countries have already acceded.

