Belizean Honored by Historic Appointment

February 11
16:31 2020
Tuesday, Feb. 11th. 2020 –

A Belizean has been chosen to be a member of an historic and prestigious Caribbean Tribunal. The Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission has announced the appointments of Mr. Patterson K. H. Cheltenham QC, Ms. Lisa M. Shoman SC, Mrs. Dancia Penn OBE, QC, Mr. J. Emile Ferdinand QC, and Mr. Westmin R. A. James, as Members of the newly established Caribbean Community Administrative Tribunal (“CCAT”). 

The appointments will be effective from 17th February 2020 and the five appointed Members will serve for a term of four years.

Judge Shoman is also the current Vice President of the Inter-American Administrative Tribunal, and will serve on that body until 2024.

The Reporter understands that Shoman has applied to a vacancy on the Supreme Court Bench in Belize, and we look forward to learning more about the burgeoning judicial career of our own Judge Lisa.

. . . . . . . .
