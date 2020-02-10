Patrick Faber Resigns As Deputy Prime Minister

Patrick Faber has resigned as Deputy Prime Minister. At approximately 3pm this afternoon, via Facebook, he posted – “Thank you for the honor and privilege of having me serve as your Deputy Prime Minister for the last three and a half years. Please accept my resignation from this post.

Realizing that the Deputy Prime Minister serves at your pleasure and not necessarily because of holding the position of first deputy leader of the party, I still see this an an opportunity for you to make a fresh appointment. I am grateful for the opportunity given to me to serve in such a high office in the land and I remain committed to serving our beloved Belize with honesty, integrity and service to the people being my foundational tenets.”

