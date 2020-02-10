Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Patrick Faber Resigns As Deputy Prime Minister

Patrick Faber Resigns As Deputy Prime Minister
February 10
15:34 2020
Print This Article

Patrick Faber Resigns As Deputy Prime Minister

Patrick Faber has resigned as Deputy Prime Minister. At approximately 3pm this afternoon, via Facebook, he posted – “Thank you for the honor and privilege of having me serve as your Deputy Prime Minister for the last three and a half years. Please accept my resignation from this post.

Realizing that the Deputy Prime Minister serves at your pleasure and not necessarily because of holding the position of first deputy leader of the party, I still see this an an opportunity for you to make a fresh appointment. I am grateful for the opportunity given to me to serve in such a high office in the land and I remain committed to serving our beloved Belize with honesty, integrity and service to the people being my foundational tenets.”

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

Popular News

UPDATE – UPDATE: American National Found Dead In San Ignacio Home
John Saldivar Defeats Patrick Faber – To Be Next UDP Leader
click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Patrick Faber Resigns As Deputy Prime Minister Patrick Faber Resigns As Deputy Prime Minister Patrick Faber has resigned as Deputy Prime Minister. At approximately 3pm this afternoon, via Facebook, he posted – “Thank you for the honor...
  • Go Back To Sleep N.T.U.C.B Go Back To Sleep N.T.U.C.B “They are willing to accept his proposals on the revival of cost saving and revenue enhancement committees. But, on the activation of a fully functioning...
  • Editorial: 9th, February, 2020 In democratic countries political parties submit to general elections from time to time, usually every four years or so, to give citizens the opportunity to elect leaders of their choice....
  • John Saldivar Defeats Patrick Faber – To Be Next UDP Leader John Saldivar Defeats Patrick Faber To Be Next UDP Leader Sunday, Feb. 9th. 2020 – 4.45pm UDP Convention Results: Total votes cast: 569 (one absent because of illness) Vice Chairperson:...
  • Voting Ends; Counting Starts Voting Ends; Counting Starts Sunday, Feb. 9th. 2020 – 3.30pm Voting has ended inside the Belize City Civic Centre and counting of the ballots has begun. Meanwhile, Policy Papers are...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.