Voting Ends; Counting Starts

Sunday, Feb. 9th. 2020 – 3.30pm

Voting has ended inside the Belize City Civic Centre and counting of the ballots has begun.

Meanwhile, Policy Papers are being presented at this time. The UDP’s Director of Women Affairs, Lisbeth Novelo presented a policy paper on women. She said that the unit which she leads will push for more stringent penalties on the Sexual and Domestic Abuse Act. Senator Stephen Duncan presented a policy paper on Economic Development and said that there will be particular emphasis on housing issues, job creation and employment, and crime.

The winners will be made known shortly.

