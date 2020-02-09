John Saldivar Defeats Patrick Faber – To Be Next UDP Leader
John Saldivar Defeats Patrick Faber To Be Next UDP Leader
Sunday, Feb. 9th. 2020 – 4.45pm
UDP Convention Results:
Total votes cast: 569 (one absent because of illness)
Vice Chairperson: Alberto August* – 344 votes; Khalid Belisle – 220 votes
Second Deputy Leader: Beverly Williams* – 349 votes; Manuel Heredia – 216 votes
First Deputy Leader: Hugo Patt* – 390 votes; Tracey Taegar-Panton – 177 votes
UDP Leader: John Saldivar* – 342 votes; Patrick Faber – 227 votes
Sunday, Feb. 9th. 2020 – 435pm
John Saldivar has defeated Patrick Faber at the U.D.P Convention in Belize City.
