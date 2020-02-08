Two People Died: In RTA On Southern Highway

A man and a woman reportedly died in a traffic accident sometime around 6:00am this morning on the Southern Highway.

The victims were reportedly riding in the pan of the pick-up truck that careened off the highway between miles 71 and 72 near the village of Indian Creek.

We are awaiting the details from the Police.

