Swing Bridge in Disrepair, Says Mayor

February 08
12:12 2020
The Belize City Swing Bridge is in a state of disrepair and still needs urgent attention, according to City Mayor, Bernard Wagner. Wagner, who had a working breakfast with the press late last week, said that while repairs done a few months ago on the bridge had surpassed $100,000 in costs, there is need in the immediate future for more repairs, and in the long-term for a replacement. Wagner also blamed the Central Government and the Ministry of Works for neglecting what it says is its responsibility of maintaining the bridge under Capital Projects in the national budget.

“That bridge is in a dire straits of disrepair. It needs urgent attention. Again, we believe at the Council that it has to be a collaborative effort from the Council and Central Government and other NGO’s and IDB. This is a good project for the IDB…How can you be talking about downtown rejuvenation, have all these projects lined up for downtown rejuvenation but have nothing in there to rejuvenate the Swing-Bridge? That is an area that we are looking at very closely to ensure that the main thing is that the safety of the residents is always at the forefront of any decision that we make.”

The Mayor said that there are people who want to keep the bridge because of its historical significance, but there are also others who want a new bridge. He said that whatever the next move is with regard to the Swing Bridge, nothing can happen without funding and he will be pursuing all avenues, including collaboration with the Government to seek funding for assistance with that project. He said that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has indicated that it will look at a design for a new bridge

Meanwhile, neither the Belcan Bridge nor the Belchina Bridge are able to function properly mechanically. City Councillor for Works, Albert Vaughan said he will ask the Ministry of Works’ Engineer, Lennox Bradley to inspect the City’s three main bridges.

  TOP COP IN 'ORANGE WALK' CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk's top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate's Court and...
  Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  'KIDNAPPER' CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  No Coronavirus Travelers At P.G.I.A – Just MOH Precautions No Coronavirus Travelers At P.G.I.A – Just MOH Precautions Saturday, Feb. 8th. 2020 – The following is the latest press release from the Ministry of Health on its vigilance and...
  American National Found Dead In San Ignacio Home Saturday, Feb. 8th. 2020 – The Reporter is awaiting details of the reported murder of American national, Ariana Jones. The San Ignacio resident was reportedly found murdered last night in...
  Two People Died: In RTA On Southern Highway Two People Died: In RTA On Southern Highway A man and a woman reportedly died in a traffic accident sometime around 6:00am this morning on the Southern Highway. The victims...
  Policeman Gets Bail For Robbery Charge Policeman Gets Bail For Robbery Charge Police Constable Nadir Mendoza, 23, was granted bail of $10,000 plus two sureties of the same amount on Friday, for a charge of Robbery....
  
