Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

No Coronavirus Travelers At P.G.I.A – Just MOH Precautions

No Coronavirus Travelers At P.G.I.A – Just MOH Precautions
February 08
16:04 2020
Print This Article

No Coronavirus Travelers At P.G.I.A – Just MOH Precautions

Saturday, Feb. 8th. 2020 –

The following is the latest press release from the Ministry of Health on its vigilance and monitoring of reports relating to the Coronavirus.

* * * *

The surveillance team of the Central Health Region and this desk had been alerted of a flight that would be landing in Belize that had 12 passengers with flights originating out of China and the team was prepared to initiate our investigation upon arrival.

We can confirm that indeed the flight had 12 persons who had arrived in the US in the latter part of January and who had previously been in China, they all had different departure dates. During their days of stay in the US they have confirmed they visited multiple places as tourists. As per protocol, our concern remains the 14 day period after having departed from China.

Upon arrival, we were notified of 3 passengers who appeared to be ill.
We can now confirm that all passengers in this group of travelers have been checked by the group of doctors who were deployed to the airport and all of them are afebrile with no respiratory condition that would seem to be related to the flu. One person was hoarse and had a chronic cough (years) and a sample/swab was taken as a screening measure. This sample will be processed this afternoon at our Central Medical Laboratory.

For now, these passengers have been cleared by health authorities but we understand that there are immigration anomalies that are currently being sorted out in conjunction with the airline.

We continue to advise all to please await for official confirmation of any story / rumor before causing further panic as that certainly doesn’t help any or our processes.

To the teams across the country who continue to be actively engaged in our routine public health measures, we salute and thank you all.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • No Coronavirus Travelers At P.G.I.A – Just MOH Precautions No Coronavirus Travelers At P.G.I.A – Just MOH Precautions Saturday, Feb. 8th. 2020 – The following is the latest press release from the Ministry of Health on its vigilance and...
  • American National Found Dead In San Ignacio Home Saturday, Feb. 8th. 2020 – The Reporter is awaiting details of the reported murder of American national, Ariana Jones. The San Ignacio resident was reportedly found murdered last night in...
  • Swing Bridge in Disrepair, Says Mayor Swing Bridge in Disrepair, Says Mayor The Belize City Swing Bridge is in a state of disrepair and still needs urgent attention, according to City Mayor, Bernard Wagner. Wagner, who...
  • Two People Died: In RTA On Southern Highway Two People Died: In RTA On Southern Highway A man and a woman reportedly died in a traffic accident sometime around 6:00am this morning on the Southern Highway. The victims...
  • Policeman Gets Bail For Robbery Charge Policeman Gets Bail For Robbery Charge Police Constable Nadir Mendoza, 23, was granted bail of $10,000 plus two sureties of the same amount on Friday, for a charge of Robbery....
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.