MOH Clarifies Media Reports Of Coronavirus Case In Belize

Friday, Feb. 7th. 2020 –

The Ministry of Health says there are misleading statements of a suspected Coronavirus case at the Northern border.

In a press release issued this afternoon, the Ministry said that a social media post and news item with “misleading and untruthful statements of a situation at the northern border last night” created the concern.

The Ministry says that its surveillance team was alerted days ago of a Belizean student returning from China; and that surveillance and screening measures were set up for his arrival at that border.

“It should be noted that the student went through four border entrances where he was cleared at all points prior to his arrival in Belize. That student is asymptomatic and was never ill. The student departed China for reasons not related to any illness but rather as a result of the current social situations in China. The student was interviewed and cleared by health officials,” the release stated.

The students remains in isolation as a precautionary measure but that he has no positive epidemiological link to any coronavirus case.

The Ministry assures that it continues active surveillance activities across the country.

