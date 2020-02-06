U.D.P’s Convention: New Media Rules, You Can Come In After The Results

Thursday, Feb. 6th. 2020 –

The United Democratic Party will be holding its much anticipated Leadership Convention this Sunday, February 9th at the Belize Civic Center where Party Leader Aspirants John Saldivar and Patrick Faber will face off for the golden title. What is interesting about Sunday’s convention is that for the first time in history, the media will be banned from covering the event.

Due to the ongoing scandal in the Utah Courts in which Saldivar is being fingered for allegations of bribery as well as the notable tensions among party members, the media was looking forward to covering the event but learned that only the UDP’s affiliated media Wave Radio will be allowed inside the convention grounds. We were told that the rest of the media will only be permitted inside after the ballots have been counted.

