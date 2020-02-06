Mystery Plane #5 – Suspected Drug Plane Landing In Southern Belize

Thursday, Feb. 6th. 2020 –

So far, since the beginning of 2020, this is the 5th. suspected drug plane or (Jet) to land in Belize, and the choice of landing in the southern part of the country is a puzzling change to law enforcement, since the locations of the landings are no-where near the border with Mexico or Guatemala.

This morning February 6th. Belize Defense Force personnel and the Police are on the scene of another crispy plane (burnt to a crisp), which can remove all evidence of the presence of illicit drugs. The plane is near Monkey River Town, an area that is not too far from another recent suspected drug plane, which was found on January 26th.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

Popular News