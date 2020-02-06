Businessman Richard Harrison Dies In Freak Accident

Thursday, Feb. 6th. 2020 –

The Reporter has been able to confirm that the man who died in the freak accident in Ontario in the Cayo District is businessman Richard Harrison. Harrison was well known for his prior ownership of the Big H brand, as well as for the Ruta Maya race, a stint in politics and for being an outspoken activist. He was killed when a truck carrying lumber smashed into his SUV on the George Price Highway.

The truck was going around a curve in the community of Ontario village on the George Price Highway., the lumber fell off, hitting the SUV. We are told that there were attempts to cut the vehicle so that Harrison could be taken out of the SUV, but he died shortly after the accident.

