Weed Run Turns Into Murder

February 02
11:16 2020
ON: Thursday, January 30, 2020 –
The family of Delbert Alvarez is grappling with his death while trying frantically to get assistance to bury him after he was shot and killed on Tuesday night at a house on Cumberbatch Street in Belize City.

Alvarez was found motionless, with multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the veranda of a green bungalow house around 8:29 p.m. on January 28th. After the scene was processed by Police Alvarez’s body was moved from the location and transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:04 p.m.

Family sources told the Reporter that Alvarez lived only a couple blocks up the street from where he was killed. He was originally from Faber’s Road but moved to the area to live with his common-law wife in October of last year.

Alvarez had only started to get familiar with his surroundings and seems to have been unaware that tensions in the area were flaring due to the broad daylight murder of another resident of the area on Monday. On Tuesday night he decided that he would walk down the street to purchase marijuana.

Family members say that Alvarez had been gone for fifteen minutes when they heard three gunshots followed by dogs barking. Investigators later established that Alvarez was on the veranda of the house when someone walked up to him and fired in his direction.

Alvarez’s sister, Lunette Garnett, told us that “All that one young man tell me is that they chance my lee bredda. It looks like they saw him coming from up the street and they saw him pass and so they went through the back and shot him up. But people won’t come out and talk, and they worse won’t come out and say who did it. I believe he was killed because he went to the wrong place at the wrong time. While I can’t swear for my brother, I know he did not kill anyone and so I believe that he felt safe in the area and did not believe that anyone wanted to harm him there.”

Garnett said that her brother was only starting out his life and did not have any children. He was the only son of his mother and Garnett’s only sibling.

. . . . . . . .
