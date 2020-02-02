Shooting Victim Anthony Parks Dies, 1 Week After Incident

Sunday, Feb. 2nd. 2020 –

On January 22, Anthony Parks, 37, was shot four times as he sat on his veranda in Independence. According to reports, Parks was shot by Shane Bennett over a drug deal gone bad. Bennett was later arrested while Parks remained in critical condition. The Reporter has learned that Parks died today, and it is expected that the charge against Bennett will be upgraded.

